Strong Vincent grad and Erie County’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball (2,270 points) Dave Morris Jr. has signed to play professional basketball in Ireland.

The pride of the 814 signed a contract to play overseas beginning in September for the Ballincolig basketball club (a defending league champion in Ireland pro basketball).

The SV grad led the Colonels to a PIAA state basketball championship appearance in 2017 in the program’s final season before consolidation.

Morris, a former division one player at Nashville’s Tennessee State University, transferred to Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he helped the Crimson Hawks ascend to the top ranking in all of Division II this past Winter.

IUP finished 32-2 as NCAA Sweet 16 participants with the ‘Hawks advancing to the 2023 Atlantic Regional final.