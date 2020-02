North East resident and reigning PIAA state champion golfer Lydia Swan captured the Dustin Johnson World Junior Qualifier over the weekend in South Carolina.

Swan finished tied for first place in the event with a 77. She captured first place outright by winning on the second playoff hole versus Kiera Bartholomew.

Swan will play at the fifth annual Dustin Johnson World Championships on February 28 through March 1 in Myrtle Beach.