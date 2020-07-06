Swan Siblings Lead EDGA Junior Golf Stroke Play Championship Through First Round

As part of the Great Lakes junior golf tour, Monday’s first round action of the EDGA junior stroke play championship sees the Swan siblings leading out at Downing Golf course in Harborcreek.

North East’s Isaiah Swan leads the boys overall field at five under par shooting a first round 67 while his sister Anna leads the girls at three over with a first round 75.

For the complete results through the first round, head here: https://greatlakesjgt.com/Scoreboard?TournamentID=15684&TournamentDivisionID=90&IsCombinedDivision=True

The final round takes place Tuesday, July 7th at Downing Golf Course.