ERIE, PA (WJET)–The EWDGA Match Play Championship at Lake View County Club wrapped up on Sunday.

Two sisters, Lydia and Anna Swan fought for the title.

They were tied heading into hole number nine.

In the back nine Anna secured a lead and won over Lydia three up.

Anna defends her title as EWDGA Match Play Champion.