Villa Maria’s Tara Thomas took home the win for the girls while North East’s Isaiah Swan took home a win for the boys at the Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour Rumble in the Hills tournament at the North Hills Municipal Golf Course in Corry on Wednesday.

For the complete tournament results, head here: https://greatlakesjgt.com/Scoreboard?TournamentID=15672&TournamentDivisionID=89&IsCombinedDivision=True