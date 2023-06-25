Day 2 of the Corey Bartlett Memorial Tournament is underway as little league teams continue competing to be this year’s winner.

The tournament, also known as the annual 8U Baseball Tournament, has been renamed to the Corey Bartlett Memorial Tournament to honor a longtime Iroquois Little League volunteer who passed away in May of 2022.

A head coach of the tournament explained Saturday consisted of three games for the seeding tournament, with Sunday being the big day for teams to win or go home.

The coach stated that win or lose, it’s a great opportunity to provide the kids with sports and teach them team building skills.

“We love it, right. We obviously got lots of parents over here. It’s just a great opportunity for the boys to come out, get some competition, get some team camaraderie, and have some fun playing baseball. So that’s what we like to do and teaching them the game that they’re enjoying,” said Jason Danowski, head coach, 8U Harborcreek team.

The crowd is welcomed to food and fun as they support the players.