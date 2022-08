TESCO celebrates after defeating Rambler9 in Game Three of the Glenwood League Semifinals

Glenwood League Playoffs

Tesco 10 Rambler9 4 (Tesco wins series 2-1)

2022 Glenwood League Championship Series

TESCO vs Jekyll & Hyde Outlaws

at Ainsworth Field

Game One: Friday

Game Two: Sunday

Game Three: Monday, August 15

*Game Four: Wednesday, August 17

*Game Five: Friday, August 19

*If Necessary