The Female Field: St. Louis native wins NCAA Frozen Four championship and named tournament MVP

ERIE, Pa. – The Wisconsin University’s Women’s Ice Hockey Team won their sixth NCAA Frozen Four national title Saturday.

Although the championship game against Northeastern went into overtime, Wisconsin outshot the Huskies 37-25.

The MVP of the tournament was St. Louis native and freshman forward Makenna Webster. She scored the first goal of the championship game 11 minutes into the third period. Northeastern tied it up at 11:39. In the third minute of overtime, senior Daryl Watts scored to end the game and give the Badgers the trophy.

“We were never too high, we were never too low, so after they scored we just came back together and we knew what we had to do,” Webster said.

Even though she was named the MVP, she was focused on her team the whole time.

“I was lucky enough to have probably the best linemates at that tournament,” Webster said.

She got her start in hockey by wanting to play like her older brother, Mckade Webster. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, but continues to play for Denver University. She then attended a high school known for making hockey players, Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minnesota.

“I got to play with the best girls in the country, and I think Shattuck really made me the player I am today,” Webster said.

She’s also had experience at the international level for Team USA. She has won two gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s World Championships. She was named to the all-tournament team and led the US with nine points in 2018. In 2019, she led the team with six points as they earned the silver medal. In 2020, she was the alternate captain and helped the US win gold.

She’s not just great on the ice, she’s also a decorated field hockey player. She played for the Gateway Field Hockey Club in St. Louis and played for the U17 Women’s Field Hockey National Team 2018-2019. She was named MAX Field Hockey’s top 10 players in the US class of 2020 for three years.

“I loved field hockey, but I knew my passion was in ice hockey, and even though I had to give it up I still miss it every day,” Webster said. “Hopefully this summer I’ll get to play a tournament for Gateway.”

She said she always knew she wanted to play ice hockey at Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin is one of kind. The fan base, unfortunately, we didn’t get to have fans this year, but the atmosphere of the rink and like the players I got to play with this year, it’s just hard like you can’t find that anywhere else,” Webster said.

She’s now looking forward to her sophomore season and having most of the same teammates back.

“I really think we can go back-to-back with this group of girls,” Webster said.