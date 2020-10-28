The Wait is Over! Dodgers Win First World Series Since 1988

For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions after defeating Tampa Bay in Game Six 3-1 and winning the series 4-2.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, the Dodgers rallied for a pair of runs in the frame including the go ahead run scored by Mookie Betts on a fielder’s choice.

Other than giving up a first inning home run to Rays rookie slugger Randy Arozarena, Los Angeles pitching was lights out as the bullpen allowed zero runs and recorded 16 strike outs.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was named World Series Most Valuable Player