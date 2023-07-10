The third annual Kenny Robinson memorial baseball tournament, to remember the late member of the Mercyhurst University baseball program, is set for late July with teams 8-U to 18-U being able to participate.

Proceeds from the games support grants and educational scholarships in Kenny Robinson’s name.

The third annual Kenny Robinson memorial baseball tournament takes place in late July. Details below 👇🏻 @HurstAthletics @HurstBaseball pic.twitter.com/tbYkie2kYv — Mike Fenner (@Fenner_6) July 10, 2023

Kids from ages 9-U to 15-U can compete with a four-game guarantee July 21-23 at the David G. Long Complex Erie field.

More games will be held from July 28-30 for different age groups at the David G. Complex.

For more information, contact the JPT Foundation organizers at jptfoundation@gmail.com or 814-881-8726.