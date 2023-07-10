The third annual Kenny Robinson memorial baseball tournament, to remember the late member of the Mercyhurst University baseball program, is set for late July with teams 8-U to 18-U being able to participate.
Proceeds from the games support grants and educational scholarships in Kenny Robinson’s name.
Kids from ages 9-U to 15-U can compete with a four-game guarantee July 21-23 at the David G. Long Complex Erie field.
More games will be held from July 28-30 for different age groups at the David G. Complex.
For more information, contact the JPT Foundation organizers at jptfoundation@gmail.com or 814-881-8726.