Three MLK Dream Invitational games canceled due to winter storm

Three MLK Dream Invitational games have been canceled due to the winter storm, the Erie Sports Commission is reporting.

The high school basketball showcase was set to debut Monday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. at Gannon’s Hammermill Center.

Because of the winter storm, three games that were scheduled for Monday have been canceled, with one set to continue as scheduled.

The canceled games include:

1 p.m. – Erie High Lady Royals vs. Jamestown

3 p.m. — Erie High vs. Spire Institute

5 p.m. – McDowell vs. East Eagles (Rochester, NY)

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists