Three-time defending champion Urban among final four in 2021 EDWGA match play field

Three-time defending EDWGA match play champion and top seed Stephanie Urban is one of four golfers to advance to the 2021 EDWGA match play semifinals.

Urban defeated Dianne Stickell seven and six in Friday’s quarterfinal round at Lakeview Country Club in North East.

Second seeded Kelly Moylan defeated Gail Heubel five and three in her quarterfinal matchup.

Urban draws fifth seeded Tara Thomas Saturday at noon after Thomas edged Kym Henry two and one in their quarterfinal battle.

Moylan will face third seeded Zoey McClain Saturday at 12:10 pm following McClain’s four and two win over Katie DeDionisio.