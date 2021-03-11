Tickets go on sale Friday for NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship

Tickets go on sale Friday for the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.

A limited number of tickets will be available for all seven games of the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship, including the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, scheduled to take place at Erie Insurance Arena March 15-20.

Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 12.

The total capacity at Erie Insurance Arena will be 15%, in accordance with current Pennsylvania COVID-19 guidelines.

Tickets will be $20 per game, and seats will be sold in groups of four. If fewer than four tickets are sold in an individual sale, the remaining seats in the pod will not be sold. No daily passes or all-tournament passes will be available.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each game.

Tickets will be available for purchase by calling the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office or online at https://www.erieevents.com/.

For more information on the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship and NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, visit https://hurstathletics.com/sports/2020/3/4/frozenfour.aspx.