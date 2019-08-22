Tigers Shutdown Mize, Richmond Outlasts Erie in 13

The Detroit Tigers have decided to shutdown top pitching prospect Casey Mize for the rest of the season.

Even though the Erie Seawolves are in a playoff chase, Dave Littlefield, Vice President of Player Development for Detroit said they are shutting Mize down from his final three starts and it’s not a medical decision.

Meanwhile, it was a marathon night of baseball in Richmond. Despite trailing 5-0 early and by a run in the 10th, 11th, and 12th innings, Richmond found a way to beat Erie 11-10 in 13 innings on Wednesday night.

The Seawolves (42-18) head to Harrisburg for a four game series beginning on Thursday.