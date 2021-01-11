Trade with Memphis Hustle gives Erie BayHawks returning player rights to Jarrod Uthoff

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

A trade with the Memphis Hustle gives Erie returning player rights to Jarrod Uthoff, in exchange for the BayHawks first round selection (No. 2 overall) in the 2021 NBA G League draft.

Uthoff (6-9, 220) was named a first team All NBA G League selection last season after playing in 34 games for the Hustle where he averaged 18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 36.3 percent from three-point range and 49 percent from the field overall.

During the 2019-20 G League season Uthoff collected 19 double-doubles on the year while recording 21 games with 10-or-more rebounds and four games with 15-or-more rebounds.

He signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 27 and made four appearances with the team. He was then signed by the Washington Wizards in July as a substitute player to finish the season in Orlando and appeared in three games for the Wizards. He was signed by the New Orleans Pelicans prior to their 2020-21 training camp and was waived on December 19.

Uthoff has played in 158 G League games over the past four seasons including stints with Memphis, Fort Wayne, Texas and Toronto.

The BayHawks are one of 18 teams playing in the 2021 NBA G League season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort starting in February.

According to the BayHawks, Erie’s full roster will be announced this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar