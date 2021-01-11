Trade with Memphis Hustle gives Erie BayHawks returning player rights to Jarrod Uthoff

A trade with the Memphis Hustle gives Erie returning player rights to Jarrod Uthoff, in exchange for the BayHawks first round selection (No. 2 overall) in the 2021 NBA G League draft.

Trade Alert: Erie Acquires Returning Player Rights to Jarrod Uthoff



Read More: https://t.co/ezoq7Uyhs3 pic.twitter.com/jEtq1dAh4K — Erie BayHawks (@ErieBayHawks) January 11, 2021

Uthoff (6-9, 220) was named a first team All NBA G League selection last season after playing in 34 games for the Hustle where he averaged 18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 36.3 percent from three-point range and 49 percent from the field overall.

During the 2019-20 G League season Uthoff collected 19 double-doubles on the year while recording 21 games with 10-or-more rebounds and four games with 15-or-more rebounds.

He signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 27 and made four appearances with the team. He was then signed by the Washington Wizards in July as a substitute player to finish the season in Orlando and appeared in three games for the Wizards. He was signed by the New Orleans Pelicans prior to their 2020-21 training camp and was waived on December 19.

Uthoff has played in 158 G League games over the past four seasons including stints with Memphis, Fort Wayne, Texas and Toronto.

The BayHawks are one of 18 teams playing in the 2021 NBA G League season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort starting in February.

According to the BayHawks, Erie’s full roster will be announced this week.