McDowell boys basketball head coach Kevin O’Connor and the Trojans are preparing for the eighth annual Marsha Marsh roundball classic on Friday and Saturday.

The Trojans will be without veteran guard Blayze Myers for the upcoming season after suffering an injury in McDowell’s final football game of the year.

McDowell welcomes the likes of Benedictine (OH.), Jefferson (OH.) and Chartiers Valley to Paul Goll Gym this coming weekend (December 8th and 9th).