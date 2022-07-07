SeaWolves Catcher Dillon Dingler

SeaWolves Starting Pitcher Wilmer Flores

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie SeaWolves players have been named to the American League squad for the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Catcher Dillion Dingler, and right-handed starting pitcher Wilmer Flores will play in the the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Dillon Dingler is in his second season with the Erie SeaWolves. Dingler is the Detroit Tigers number three overall prospect, according to MLB.com. The Erie backstop is hitting .240 with seven home runs and 37 RBI in 67 games. He’s collected 15 doubles, two triples and 25 walks. Defensively, Dingler has thrown out 15 of 29 base-stealers this season.

Wilmer Flores is in his first season at the Double-A level. Flores is the Detroit Tigers number 14 overall prospect, according to MLB.com.

He began the season with Class-A West Michigan where he made six appearances, five starts, posting a 1-0 record an 1.83 ERA. He struck out 35 hitters while walking just two in 19.2 innings.

Flores was promoted to Double-A Erie and made his debut on May 19 against New Hampshire. In nine starts with the Erie SeaWolves, Flores has posted a 3-2 record with a 2.54 ERA. He’s struck out 50 while walking eight in 39 innings. Flores has struck out six or more hitters in five of his nine starts, including an eight-strikeout performance at Richmond on June 11. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his nine Double-A starts.