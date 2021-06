The Union City softball team will face Ligonier Valley Monday afternoon at 2:30 pm from Slippery Rock University in the program’s first PIAA state semifinal game.

The Lady Bears (22-1) edged Laurel 6-5 in 10 innings in the state quarterfinals to advance to the state semi’s for the first time in school history.

The 2:30 pm start is the second game of a scheduled doubleheader at the Rock.