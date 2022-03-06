Here are the latest matchups, times and sites listed for local teams in PIAA state basketball for the upcoming week.
Unless listed, game times are set for 7:00 pm.
Tuesday
Boys
1A: 7-3 Geibel Catholic at 10-1 Farrell
4A: 7-6 Burrell at 10-1 Fairview
4A: 10-2 Oil City at 7-2 Montour
4A: 10-3 Hickory at 7-1 Quaker Valley
Girls
2A: 7-6 Apollo-Ridge at 10-1 West Middlesex
2A: 7-4 Seton-La Salle at 10-2 Maplewood
2A: 10-3 Cambridge Springs at 9-1 Brockway
3A: 7-6 Keystone Oaks at 10-1 Greenville
3A: 7-4 Avonworth at 10-2 Lakeview
3A: 10-3 Mercyhurst Prep at 6-2 Forest Hills 6pm
Wednesday
Boys
2A: 7-6 Winchester Thurston at 10-1 Kennedy Catholic 7:30pm
2A: 7-4 Carlynton vs 10-2 Rocky Grove at Oil City
2A: 10-3 West Middlesex at 7-2 Fort Cherry
2A: 10-4 Cambridge Springs at 9-1 Ridgway
3A: 7-6 Ellwood City at 10-1 Franklin
3A: 7-4 South Allegheny vs 10-2 Seneca at Hagerty Family Events Center 6pm
3A: 10-3 Girard at 6-2 Bishop Guilfoyle 6pm
Girls
1A: 9-3 North Clarion at 10-1 Kennedy Catholic 6pm
1A: 10-2 Farrell at 7-3 Union
4A: 7-5 Quaker Valley at 10-1 Villa Maria at Hagerty Family Events Center 7:30pm
5A: 7-6 Oakland Catholic at 10-1 Warren
5A: 7-4 Moon at 10-2 Slippery Rock
5A: 10-3 Harbor Creek at 7-2 Chartiers Valley