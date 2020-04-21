Upper Course Reopens Under Revised Compliance

On Friday April 17, New York State released new guidance which permits golf courses to operate with certain restrictions.

Peek’n Peak’s Upper Course reopened on Monday with the course enforcing the revised rules.

The course is walk-only, no carts. Golfers must practice Social Distancing

All Facilities, including restrooms, will be closed

Payments & tee times must be made by phone, 877-724-4261. (Walk-ups can call upon arrival)

Flagsticks will remain in the holes at all times. Holes have been leveled with foam insert

Golfers will pay a discounted rate of $39 for 18 Holes or $25 for 9 holes

More information on this can be found at the New York State Golf Association’s website:

https://www.nysga.org/communications-news/nysga-updates-regarding-covid-19