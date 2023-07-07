Mercyhurst Prep and Mercyhurst University product Chris Vallimont is on the move being traded to the Cleveland Guardians organization.

Vallimont heads from the Orioles to the Guardians in exchange for cash after being designated for assignment by the Baltimore organization.

The pride of Erie will begin with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

The 26-year-old tossed 57 1/3 innings over 14 Triple-A appearances with Norfolk with eight of those being starts.

That led Vallimont to his MLB debut Monday night at Yankee Stadium where he pitched 2/3 of an inning with a strikeout.