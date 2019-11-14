Villa Maria Advances to State Final, Mercyhurst Prep Falls in Semifinals

In a double header at Slippery Rock high school, Villa Maria defeated North Catholic 4-2 to advance to the PIAA Class 2A state title game on Friday in Hershey. Abby Godlewski and Elle Raimondi each scored twice to lead the Victors in the win. Villa Maria will face Lansdale Catholic in the State Championship game on Friday at 11AM in Hershey.

Meanwhile, in the PIAA Class 2A boys soccer semifinals, Mercyhurst Prep fell to Quaker Valley 3-0. The Lakers finish their season at 19-6 and a District Ten Championship.