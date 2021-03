Villa Maria, Erie High Advance to State Quarterfinals

PIAA 6A Boys Baskketball Sub-Regional

Erie High 75 Altoona 21 F

PIAA 4A Girls Basketball Sub-Regional

Villa Maria 60 St. Marys 13 F

PIAA Quarterfinals

Friday:

Boys Class 4A-Greater Johnstown at Hickory 7:00PM

Boys Class 5A-Cathedral Prep at New Castle 6:30PM

Girls Class 2A-Cambridge Springs at Penns Manor 7:00PM

Girls Class 3A-Forest Hills at Fairview 7:00PM

Girls Class 6A-McDowell at North Allegheny 6:00PM

Saturday:

Girls Class 5A-Warren at Chartiers Valley 12:00PM

Girls Class 4A-Villa Maria at Beaver 2:00PM

Boys Class 6A-Erie High at Upper St. Clair 2:00PM