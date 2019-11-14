Villa Maria girls soccer team off to Hershey for state playoffs

The Villa Maria girls soccer team is off to the state playoffs.

After a pep rally this morning, the team boarded the bus for the trip to Hershey.

Enthusiasm ran high and the teams coach knows he has a great team and is hoping for the best.

“My expectations are to work as hard as we can possibly can. I’ve been preaching to the girls if you work harder than the team across from you, good things come and we’ll hopefully bring home the gold,” said Peter Wagner, Head Coach.

The girls are taking on Landsdale Catholic at 11 a.m. Friday morning.