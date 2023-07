Villa Maria grad Carissa Dunham has transferred from Division I Mount St. Mary’s to play for coach Cleve Wright and the Gannon Lady Knights.

Give a big, GU welcome to Carissa Dunham from Erie, PA! pic.twitter.com/ilzprAHkHX — Gannon Women's Basketball (@GannonWBB) July 13, 2023

Dunham appeared in 31 games with one start as a freshman last season.

Former Villa Maria standout Carissa Dunham is joining the Gannon women's basketball team after playing this past season at Division I Mount St. Mary's. https://t.co/69Y3drs6OL — Gannon Athletics (@GUKnights) July 13, 2023

The former all-state guard for the Victors helped Villa Maria reach the PIAA 4A state semifinals in her senior basketball season in 2021-2022.