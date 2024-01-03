Penn State Behrend junior guard and Villa Maria grad Rachel Majewski reached the 1,000 points mark in a road contest at Pitt-Bradford on Wednesday evening.
Majewski entered the night needing just two points to reach the mark.
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
Penn State Behrend junior guard and Villa Maria grad Rachel Majewski reached the 1,000 points mark in a road contest at Pitt-Bradford on Wednesday evening.
Majewski entered the night needing just two points to reach the mark.