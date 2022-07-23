Culminating her high school soccer career with a goal and an assist in Friday’s 2-2 draw in the city-county all-star game in Erie, Villa Maria grad Ella Raimondi is preparing for the next steps in her career.

Playing club soccer for the Internationals out of Akron this Summer, Raimondi, regarded as one of the best in the nation according to USA Today, is getting set to start her Division I career at Dayton this fall.

On July 31st, USA Today will announce its player of the year with Raimondi among a field of 24 total players up for that honor.