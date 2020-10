McDowell Intermediate and McDowell High School will be going 100% virtual through October 12th.

"MTSD Community, although we have 7 positive cases at the McDowell/MIHS campus, which is one shy of the 1% threshold number of 8, the potential for community spread based on unsanctioned MTSD events which took place away from our campus necessitates our decision to move towards our virtual option." Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts said in a letter to staff.