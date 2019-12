Villa Maria basketball will tip-off its regular season with the inaugural PA-OH Border Battle Classic.

On Friday, December 6 at Joann Mullen Gymnasium, The Laurel School faces Bishop Canevin at 6pm followed by Cornerstone Christian versus Villa Maria at 7:30pm.

Then on Saturday, December 7 it will be Bishop Canevin against Cornerstone Christian at noon followed by The Laurel School versus Villa Maria at 1:30pm.