Whispering Woods is hosting the 26th Annual Millcreek Education Foundation golf event on Wednesday, June 15 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

There will be plenty of prizes for skills on the course, plus auction items and a chance to win a cash prize.

M.E.F. board member Emily Fessler explains where the monies go in the video clip.

For more information or to register a foursome: https://millcreekeducationfoundation.org/