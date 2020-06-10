Wolf administration issues guidance for sports to resume in yellow and green counties

On Wednesday, the Wolf Administration issued guidance for professional, collegiate and sports for pre-k to grade 12 as well as recreational and amateur sports.

Professional Sports

Effective immediately, professional sports teams may practice and play in counties that are designated in the yellow phase of reopening, provided that a COVID-19 safety plan approved the state Department of Health. This plan must include, at minimum, a process for testing or screening for COVID-19 and monitoring all on-premises attendees. In the yellow phase, no fans or spectators are allowed in or directly outside the site or venue.

In the green phase, professional sports organizations are permitted to practice or play on site with fewer than 250 people. If fewer than 250 people are present on site or directly outside of the site, no safety plan is required to be sumitted.

Collegiate Sports

All college sports that are sanctioned by the NCAA may resume in-person activities in counties designated in the yellow and green phases in alignment with the PA Department of Education. Postsecondary institutions must develop and post online an athletic health and safety plan for resuming sporting activities. This does not need to be submitted to the Department of Health or the Department of Education for approval.

While institutions may resume in-person sports-related activities in counties designated in the Yellow and Green phases, the decision to do so is at the discretion of the institution, and such events may only occur in compliance with the Phased Reopening Plan and this Guidance. All sports-related gatherings must conform with the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 in yellow, 250 in green), and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50% of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law. Gatherings’ occupancy counts include student athletes, coaches, athletic staff, officials, spectators, site staff, and any other individuals on site during the event. All event attendees, except for the athletes and coaching staff, are expected to maintain social distancing when arriving, attending, and departing the facility.

Pre-K to Grade 12 School Sports

Sports under the PIAA and the PISAA are permitted to resume in counties designated in the yellow and green phases, in accordance with guidance permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The decision to resume sports-related activities, including conditioning, practices and games, is the discretion of a school entity’s governing body. Each school must develop and adopt an athletics health and safety plan prior to conducting sports-related activities with students. This plan must include the provisions of the guidance, be approved by the local governing body and be posted on the school entity’s publicly available website. The plan does not need to be submitted to the Department of Health or Department of Education for approval.

Any sports-related activities in Yellow or Green phased counties must adhere to the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 in yellow, 250 in green) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50% of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law. During the Yellow and Green phases of reopening, sports-related activities at the PreK-12 level are limited to student athletes, coaches, officials, and staff only. The addition of visitors and spectators will be contingent upon future health conditions within the state and local communities.

Recreational and Amateur Sports

Recreational and amateur sports organization and teams are permitted to conduct in-person activities, including games and practices. These are only designated for counties as being in the green phase only if they strictly adhere to the requirements of guidance.

To conduct games and practices, organizations and teams authorized to conduct in-person activities pursuant to this guidance must adhere to the following: