2022 EDGA Match-Play Tournament

Downing Golf Course

Defending Champion: Jon Merriott

First Round Results

Jon Merriott def. Scott Simonsen 8 & 7

Drew Deimel def. Mike Slupski 2 & 1

Patrick Arrigo def. Michael Capotis 2-Up

Mark Majewski def. Ron Richardson 20 Holes

Alex Weir def. Kyle Westfall 6 & 5

T.J. Mitchell def. Brett Folga 2 and 1

Ed Podufal def. Chris Keim 3 & 1

Jesse Yates def. Dustin Coleman 2 & 1

Mike Wolfe def. David Hewett 7 & 6

Salvatore Vella def. Maclain Deitrick 6 & 5

Ted Grassi III def. Timothy Weyand 7 & 5

Philip Pedano def. Dean Rainville 3 & 1

Matthew Barto def. Mark Noce 3 & 2

Mike Newcomer def. Matthew Stearns 3 & 2

Dave Spitzer def. Matthew Modica 3 & 1

Zac Bihler def. Rob Nicotra 1-Up

Second Round Pairings

Friday Beginning at 9AM

Jon Merriott vs Drew Deimel

Patrick Arrigo vs Mark Majewski

Alex Weir vs T.J. Mitchell

Ed Podufal vs Jesse Yates

Mike Wolfe vs Salvatore Vella

Ted Grassi III vs Philip Pedano

Matthew Barto vs Mike Newcomer

Dave Spitzer vs Zac Bihler