The Seneca Boys Basketball program held the annual Bob Diffenbacher Tournament during February 6, 7, and 8.

For the first time in the 30 year history of the tournament, the 8th grade boys basketball program won the tournament.

The boys defeated Fort LeBoeuf and Girard, in the first two rounds. Then outscored the three-time defending champion Fairview 53-42 for the championship crown.

Led by head coach Bretton Smith, the boys finished the season with 17 wins and 2 losses.