Yetman, Murphy Lead Otters to Win over Guelph

As Mercyhurst enters the College Hockey America tournament as the top seed, the Lady Lakers snagged a few end-of-the year honors.

CHA Player of the Year: Emma NuutinenCHA Best Defensive Forward: Alexa VaskoCHA Coach of the Year: Mike SistiCHA First Team: Michele Robillard, Emma NuutinenCHA Second Team: Maggie Knott, Sam Isbell