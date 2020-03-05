ScoreStream

Yetman, Murphy Lead Otters to Win over Guelph

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ontario Hockey League: Guelph 3 Erie Otters 4 F

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar