The Mercyhurst men’s hockey program announced that Cathedral Prep graduate, former Lakers goaltender, and member of the 2018 US Olympic hockey team Ryan Zapolski is joining its coaching staff. He’ll serve as a volunteer assistant.

With the regular season on the horizon, the Lakers were voted to finish sixth in the Atlantic Hockey preseason poll. American International is first followed by Canisius, Army West Point, R.I.T. and Sacred Heart round out the top five.