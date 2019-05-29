McDowell Basketball Star William Jeffress Junior Makes Team USA U16 Team

After beginning training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with 30 athletes on May 22 and featuring 13 practice sessions, the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team was finalized Tuesday night. The USA team will remain in Florida through May 30 to continue preparations for the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, which will take place June 3-9 in Belém, Brazil.

Named to the 2019 USA U16 National Team are: Amari Bailey (Sierra Canyon H.S./Chatsworth, Calif.); Max Christie (Rolling Meadows H.S./Arlington Heights, Ill.); Jalen Duren (Roman Catholic H.S., Pa.)/New Castle, Del.); Gregg Glenn III (Calvary Christian Academy/Pompano Beach, Fla.); AJ Griffin (Archbishop Stepinac H.S./Ossining, N.Y.); Dillon Hunter (Westlake H.S./Atlanta, Ga.); Richard Isaacs Jr. (Coronado H.S./Las Vegas, Nev.); Will Jeffress (McDowell H.S./Erie, Pa.); Tamin Lipsey (Ames H.S./Ames, Iowa); Chris Livingston (Buchtel H.S./Akron, Ohio); Jabari Smith Jr. (Sandy Creek H.S./Tyrone, Ga.); and Kijani Wright (Windward H.S./Los Angeles, Calif.).

The USA U16 National Team will represent the United States in the sixth edition of the FIBA Americas U16 Championship for Men in hopes of securing a gold medal and berth to the 2020 FIBA U17 World Cup.

“It’s been a very long process, but it’s been very rewarding seeing all the guys competing,” said USA U16 head coach Mike Jones (DeMatha Catholic H.S., Md.). “I’m extremely excited about the 12 guys that we’re going to be traveling with to Brazil. We have a lot of versatility in our group. We have some guys who are really fierce competitors. We have a chance to be a really great defensive team, and with our speed and athleticism, I think we can combine those things to have a very formidable team as we go after the gold medal.

All 12 of the team members have prior USA Basketball training camp experience.

Bailey, Christie, Duren, Glenn, Hunter, Isaacs, Jeffress, Lipsey, Livingston, Smith and Wright took part in the 2019 USA Junior National Team April minicamp, which included participating in the NCAA Next Generation Sunday at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Christie, Duren, Glenn, Griffin, Hunter, Isaacs, Jeffress, Lipsey, Livingston and Wright took part in the 2018 USA Junior National team minicamp held in October in Colorado Springs.

Seven team members athletes earned recognition from MaxPreps and USA Today following the 2018-19 season.

Duren and Livingston listed on the 2019 MaxPreps Freshman All-America first team; Glenn was named to the third team and Bailey listed as an honorable mention.

Christie was a 2019 Max Preps Sophomore All-America third team selection, and honorable mention went to Griffin and Jeffress.

Among the USA Today All-State first team selections was Christie (Illinois), while USA Today All-State second team honors went to Jeffress (Pennsylvania), and Livingston (Ohio).

The U.S. squad will train May 29 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. (all times listed are EDT) and 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Noel P. Brown Sports Center on the campus of Nova Southeastern University. Following a light morning session on May 30 from 10-11 a.m., the team will travel to Brazil for its final FIBA Americas U16 Championship preparations with three practices and a scrimmage against Puerto Rico scheduled from May 31-June 2.

The USA men will compete in preliminary round Group A and open play against Argentina on June 3 (5:15 p.m.), before facing Mexico on June 4 (12:30 p.m.) and Dominican Republic on June 5 (12:30 p.m.).

Group B will feature Brazil, Canada, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

Following the June 3-5 preliminary round, all eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals on June 7, the semifinals will be played on June 8 and the gold medal game will be played on June 9.

Assisting Jones and the U16 squad are high school head coaches Eric Flannery (St. Edward H.S., Ohio) and Sharman White (Pace Academy, Ga.).

Players eligible for this team must be 16 years old or younger (born on or after Jan. 1, 2003) and U.S. citizens.

The USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee, chaired by USA Basketball men’s national team director Sean Ford, is responsible for selecting the USA U16 National Team. In addition to Ford, the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee includes at-large representative Evan Daniels,athletic representatives Keith Langford and Damien Wilkins, and John Olive (NFHS) and Boo Williams (AAU).

2019 FIBA Americans U16 Championship for Men

USA Basketball has claimed the gold medal in all five editions of the biennial event, which was first held in 2009. The USA is now 25-0 in men’s FIBA Americas U16 Championship action.

USA U16 team members of note include: Bradley Beal (2009), Vernon Carey Jr. (2017), Quinn Cook(2009), Andre Drummond (2009), Terrance Ferguson (2013), Aaron Gordon (2011), Zion Harmon(2017), Markus Howard (2015), Tyus Jones (2011), Kevin Knox (2015), James Michael McAdoo(2009), Malik Newman (2013), Jahlil Okafor (2011), Jabari Parker (2011), Diamond Stone (2013), Jason Tatum (2013), Gary Trent Jr. (2015), Jarred Vanderbilt (2015) and Seventh Woods (2013).