McDowell vs. Erie 6A Football Championship game postponed

District 10 confirms this Friday’s 6A football championship game between McDowell and Erie has been postponed and makeup details are still being sorted out. McDowell won the regular season match-up between the two teams 38-8.

The game has been postponed due to a gas leak at McDowell Intermediate High School Wednesday morning. The school was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the week.

All previously scheduled after school, evening and weekend activities at McDowell Intermediate High School and McDowell are also canceled.