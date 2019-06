The Mercyhurst baseball team will face off in a best of three series against the winner of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region II Champion, Charleston (W.V.). Mercyhurst will be hosting the series on campus with the first pitch on Friday, May 24th at 1:00 PM. Game Two will be on Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 AM and if necessary, game three will be on Saturday as well at 2:00 PM.