The Mercyhurst baseball team falls in the first round of the College World Series to Tampa 4-2, Despite Tyler Garbee’s stellar pitching performance. From the Start Garbee was dialed in striking out 12 batters and reached a season milestone of 100 strike outs on the season. The Lakers will be back in action in the elimination game against Catawba on Tuesday, June 4th, at 3:00 PM.