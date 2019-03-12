Mercyhurst Junior Joey Duszak Forgoes Senior Season to Sign with Toronto Maple Leafs

According to Mike McMahon of collegehockeynews.com, Mercyhurst junior defenseman Joseph Duszak has signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, sources tell College Hockey News. The 21-year-old New York native will forgo his final season of NCAA eligibility with the Lakers.

Duszak had interest from several NHL clubs, including the Boston Bruins; GM Don Sweeney visited Mercyhurst a few weeks ago to check out the prospect for himself.

Duszak is currently the top-scoring defenseman in all of college hockey, totaling 47 points in 37 games (16 goals, 31 assists). Duszak’s college season ended over the weekend when the Lakers were swept by Army in the first round of the Atlantic Hockey playoffs.

Standing 5-foot-10, Duszak appeared in 101 games over his three seasons and finished with 99 points, including 30 goals and 69 assists. His Duszak’s points this season is third-most in the NCAA among all positions.

The Maple Leafs are expected to announce the signing this week.