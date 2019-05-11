Mercyhurst Men’s Tennis Beats Edinboro 4-0 To Advance to NCAA Sweet 16

An injury-depleted Edinboro men’s tennis team wrapped up another highly successful season on Saturday afternoon while competing in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional 2. The Fighting Scots suffered a 4-0 loss to Mercyhurst in the regional finals. The match was played on the campus of Penn State-Behrend. Edinboro ends the year at 15-7, while Mercyhurst moves on at 18-3.

Edinboro was making its sixth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and the second under second-year head coach Kody Duncan. The Fighting Scots were the third seed and the Lakers were seeded second. Mercyhurst now moves on to the NCAA Division II National Championships in Altamonte Springs, Fla. on May 21-24.

Mercyhurst would take a 1-0 lead, rallying to win at number doubles after the two teams split at number one and three doubles. The Lakers would prevail at number one doubles, but Mauricio Santos and Nils Plutat remained undefeated at 11-0 at number three doubles with a 7-5 win.

After leading 5-3 at number two doubles, Edinboro saw Mercyhurst rally for a 7-6 (7-2) win to take the team point.

That match not only cost the Fighting Scots a point, but also the services of Mateus Santos. The senior was injured late in the match. He would attempt to play through the injury at number one singles, but ultimately was forced to retire after falling behind 4-0 in the first set.

Edinboro was already without another and senior and singles player, as Kevin Mboko was unable to go at number five singles. Mboko was injured the week before in the PSAC championship match and was clearly less than 100 percent in his number one doubles match.

Mercyhurst would go up 3-0 with a win by Ruaridh Fraser over Mauricio Santos at number two singles, 6-2, 6-0. The Lakers then closed out the match with a 7-5, 6-1 win at number six singles, as Felix Schmedding won over Thomas McCoy. McCoy was filling in for Mboko.

Mercyhurst 4, Edinboro 0 NCAA ATLANTIC REGIONAL 2 CHAMPIONSHIP Saturday, May 11, 2019 Erie, Pa. – Penn State Behrend

Doubles 1. Cormac McCooey/Unai Gonzalez (MU) def. Kevin Mboko/Julius Schulte (EU) 6-0 2. Ruairidh Fraser/Arseniy Sklyarov (MU) def. Mateus Santos/Tommy Hsu (EU) 7-6 (2) 3. Mauricio Santos/Nils Plutat (EU) def. Felix Schmedding/Sebastian Pardo (MU) 7-5

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2

Singles 1. McCooey (MU) def. Mateus Santos (EU) 4-0 retired 2. Fraser (MU) def. Mauricio Santos (EU) 6-2, 6-0

3. Plutat (EU) vs. Gonzalez (MU) def. Plutat (EU) 6-3, 1-6, unfinished

4. Hsu (EU) def. Pardo (MU) 7-6, unfinished

5. Sklyarov (MU) def. Schulte (EU) 2-6, unfinished

6. Schmedding (MU) def. Thomas McCoy (EU) 7-5, 6-1