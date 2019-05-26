Mize Shines in SeaWolves’ 3-0 Shutout Win over BaySox

BOWIE (19-29) 0-4-0

ERIE (22-23) 3-5-0

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves (22-23) behind another brilliant performance from Casey Mize, shut out the Bowie Baysox (19-29) 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Mize was sharp from the start of the game as he retired the first eight batters he faced before giving up a two-out single to Chris Clare in the third. Bowie would load the bases on back-to-back walks drawn by Mason McCoy and Ryan McKenna and Mize got through the jam inducing a fielder’s choice of the bat of Austin Hays.

Bowie starter Zac Lowther started his day retiring the first four batters of the game. He issued a pair of walks in the second but got out of the jam with no damage. Lowther did not allow a hit until the fourth inning when Jose Azocar singled to the opposite field. Lowther would end up hurling six scoreless, allowing just a pair of hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Mize continued his dominance in the middle innings. He gave up a leadoff double in the fifth and a leadoff single in the sixth but worked through without a run crossing the plate. Mize would finish his outing retiring the final eight batters he faced, sending the game into the last of the eighth scoreless.

Bowie reliever Brian Gonzalez worked a scoreless seventh and came out to work in the eighth. Josh Lester singled with one out to put the go-ahead run on base. Lester was replaced for a pinch runner in Luke Burch. Daniel Pinero walked to push Burch into scoring position for Azocar. Azocar put the SeaWolves ahead when he connected on an opposite-field, three-run home run. It was the first home run of the season for Azocar, the seventh of his career and his first since July 10, 2018.

The SeaWolves summoned Bryan Garcia to work the ninth and he retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts to earn his first save. It was his first Erie save since August 2, 2017 against Altoona.

Mize (4-0) twirled eight scoreless frames allowing four hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts in the winning effort. Mize has not allowed a run in his past 14 innings of work spanning two starts.

The SeaWolves will look for the series split on Memorial Day at UPMC Park beginning at 1:35 p.m. Righty Matt Manning (4-2, 2.17 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Alex Wells (2-1, 2.12 ERA).

