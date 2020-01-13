Houston Astros fire Hinch and Luhnow

Major League Baseball (MLB) suspended Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager A.J. Hinch without pay for one season following a league investigation that the Astros cheated by using a camera to steal signs during their 2017 World Series Championship season.

Astros Owner Jim Crane went a step further and fired both Luhnow and Hinch immediately.

Along with that, MLB has stripped away draft picks in round one and two this year and next. The franchise was fined $5 million. Luhnow and Hinch are suspended for one season.