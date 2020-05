At first, only football and basketball teams were allowed to return to campus.

Now, the NCAA will permit student-athletes from all sports to return to campus for voluntary activities on June 1.

Voluntary athletics activities allowed in all Division I sports starting June 1: https://t.co/mFHQOder3w pic.twitter.com/aWpOKFJgdO — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 22, 2020

Penn State has not announced a date when it will allow student-athletes to return to campus. ESPN reported Friday the Big Ten is leaving the return date of athletes up to the individual schools.

The Southeastern Conference announced it will allow athletes to use athletic facilities on June 8.