In this 1-on-1 interview, the Altoona Mirror’s Neil Rudel discusses Sandy Barbour’s impending retirement. He weighs in on her legacy, her successes and what Penn State may do next.

Andrew Clay: How do you think she will be remembered as an athletic director?

Neil Rudel: Well, I think Sandy provided 8 years of stability coming off a real turbulent time and I think she’s somebody that really was a strong advocate for the student-athletes. For the maybe the non-revenue sports, she didn’t really have to make a lot of high profile hirings. You know how they do with football coaches and you know you didn’t have to replace James Franklin. You didn’t have to hire him. Cael Sanderson is in place. She has named a successor for Russ Rose. She did hire a women’s basketball coach, and when you go back to that, I thought there was a lot of dignity in the way that they separated. From Coquese Washington. I mean, it was sort of a mutually agreed it wasn’t it didn’t get ugly, and I thought Sandy had a nice touch in that. She’s also hired Micah Shrewsbury, who looked so far to be an excellent choice, so I think Stan Sandy’s legacy basically will be stability. Hey, she came down here and did our show every year so, we have a little bit of a soft spot for her, but she was also really the first non homegrown product that they had hired as the AD.

Andrew: Her critics are going to point to incomplete projects such as stadium renovations and infrastructures. Do you think that’s fair?

Niel: Well, you know, I think when they announced the lot of massive things you know, particularly with Beaver Stadium, you wondered whether she was going to be there to see it through. That’s several years ago already. Phil Esten was her top right hand at that time, he also outlined the project and he left shortly thereafter. That’s a project that is bigger than all of us, so they’re going to have to plan not just the AD, but the entire university, (the) new president coming in the board of trustees. You know it would be for her see that through, but I don’t know if it was really going to be feasible. She was under contract through next year, so in some ways to me the timing kind of makes sense. You have a new president coming in, there was a question of whether Sandy was going to stay beyond next year anyway. So, I don’t know whether it’s fair that she didn’t finish and didn’t build a brand-new Beaver Stadium.

Andrew: How does Sandy compare to past athletic directors?

Neil: First of all, she’s the first woman that they have had, and I think she’s really, you know, one of the leaders most respected among the NCAA women’s basketball community, and sports in general, female or male. But she was somebody who did not have roots at Penn State. When you go all the way back to it, you have to go back more than 60 years that the Penn State has hired an athletic director that was not, you know, sort of grew up at Penn State. Whether it was Ed Czekaj, or Jim Tarman or Tim Curley, you know everybody had sown own their oats at Penn State and that wasn’t true with Sandy and I think that gave them some fresh eyes, and she stood for diversity and inclusion, and I think in that regard, that’ll be part of her legacy.

Andrew: Do you think she left this program in a better place than she inherited?

Neil: Well, yeah, I mean it was in turmoil. I mean, her first game was over in, you know, in Ireland. I mean, Dave Joyner picked up the pieces for a year or so. Clearly, the program was in turmoil and I think the fact that she has lent a lot of stability and you know, kind of righted the ship in that regard. I mean, yeah, you’re coming off a couple, two definitely disappointing football seasons and I do think it’s you know, we’ll see how it all pans out with James Franklin’s long extension, because Sandy is tide to that. But yeah, clearly the program across the board is on a much more solid ground than it was.

Andrew: What direction do you think Penn State goes in now and what do you think will be the key items on the checklist for the next person?

Neil: Well, you have a new president coming in. I think the big thing is what’s going to happen to Beaver Stadium. Are you going to renovate it or are you going to build new? That’s one of the questions on the survey that they’re conducting now among their fans. I think that’s a real big deal because that’s a lot of the connection that most of us have with Penn State football, so I think that’ll be high on the priority list. Again, you know this is the first that you’ve had a non-Penn Stateer in that position, which direction do they go? Do they reach to the past? Somebody that may have some Penn State, or do they or somebody with Big 10 experience which she which Sandy had also? I don’t know which direction they’ll go because you don’t have a feel for what the new president might think