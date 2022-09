ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from the Altoona Mirror, and co-host of Nittany Nation Overtime, to discuss Penn State’s matchup with Central Michigan.

Keep up to date on everything Penn State sports with our Nittany Nation Newsletter.

It’s the first time these tams have met since 2005. This episode airs on Nittany Nation Gameday