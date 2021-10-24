Accomplished Penn State alum gymnast adds world title to resume

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)- A 2020 Penn State alum is making the history books by being the first-ever U.S. pommel horse world champion.

Penn State gymnastics legend Stephen Nedoroscik beat Weng Hao of China and Kaya Kazuma of Japan whom both got silver medals. Nedoroscik scored 15.266 in the World Championship that was held at Kitakyushu, Japan, early Saturday morning, according to GoPSUSports.

Nedoroscik had a tough time preparing himself for the World Championship dealing with an illness and forgetting his signature goggles at home.

“It was a really rough journey getting here,” Nedoroscik said. “They lost our passports and I was sick as a dog. It’s the sickest I’ve ever been. I left four days after everyone else did and missed podium training. Despite all those odds I was able to hit both routines.”

Nedoroscik put a lot of effort into practicing his routine with five years and countless hours of work at Penn State’s Gene Wettstone Gymnastics Complex.

Nedoroscik and his coach will return home on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Nedoroscik already has some illustrious awards in his career for Penn State and now he can add a world championship to his U.S. championship and two collegiate national titles.