STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Sean Clifford’s nearly flawless game-winning drive Thursday night at Purdue is the best in his career, and likely played a big role in his being named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

The sixth year senior completed six of seven passes, powering an 80-yard touchdown drive to lead Penn State to a 35-31 win over Purdue. In all Clifford finished with 282 yards passing and five (4 passing, 1 rushing) touchdowns.

Despite an uneven performance whe Clifford struggled at times with inaccurate throws, a pick-six, and he even missed a drive while dealing with cramps, the senior played his best in the biggest moment.

“He showed a bunch of character, (he) showed a bunch of toughness, and and obviously it takes a ton of confidence to bounce back from a pick-six and lead your team to a game winning drive,” said head coach James Franklin. “So I’m proud of him.”

Clifford was recognized by the Big Ten alongside Nebraska running back Anthony Grant who rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns.