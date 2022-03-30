UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State’s spring football game on April 23rd is one of the most anticipated Blue-White games in recent years few reasons, two being Beau Pribula and Drew Allar.

The freshmen quarterbacks drew strong reviews from offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich Wednesday who said the two showed excellent footwork, arm talent, and pocket awareness.

“Both Beau and Drew were coached extremely well in high school, in different systems. And so, our system is different than their systems. And just getting the verbiage down, being under center at times, being able to have to direct protections, even run checks at times—all of those things are probably the biggest, I wouldn’t say obstacles, but areas of growth for us,” Yurcich said.

The youngsters will spend 2022 behind senior Sean Clifford who also drew positive reactions from Penn State’s coaches. Yurcich said Clifford shows a better mastery of his scheme.

A year-ago Penn State’s offense showed glimpses of greatness, and moments of bewildering struggle, particularly running the ball. The Nittany Lions finished 13th of 14 in the Big Ten in rushing. But Yurich isn’t interested in discussing the past.

“If I go back to last year, I think it’s a distraction, and I don’t really think it’s pertinent to our mission: improve this spring,” he said. “That’s our goal and that’s what we’re going to do this spring. So, I think you guys had your chance to reflect on last year and ask me questions, and you’ve been given that opportunity. But, from right now, it’s about this spring and moving forward.”

James Franklin and Yurcich have been clear about wanting a more established run game this year, and the offensive line is, of course, critical to that . There are depth issues on the line right now, but coach Franklin says he’s impressed with some of the growth up front.

“We’re right there, but I think Olu has been really good, really impressive. Juice, really impressive. Looks really comfortable. I think his best position is at center, and then Kaden staying at right tackle, but there’s flexibility with Kaden at left tackle as well,” Franklin said.