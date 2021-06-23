Alyssa Naeher, former Penn State goalie, heads to Tokyo with U.S. soccer team

BREDA, NETHERLANDS – NOVEMBER 27: Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher of USA makes a save from a shot on goal during the International Friendly match between Netherlands Women and USA Women at Rat Verlegh Stadion on November 27, 2020 in Breda, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State goalie, Alyssa Naeher is headed to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) for her first-ever Olympic start.

CARSON, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Alyssa Naeher #1 of the United States warms up before the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying final game against Canada at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 9, 2020 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Naeher, 33, played on the Penn State Nittany Lions soccer team from 2006 to 2009 where she majored in Kinesiology while collecting an array of championship titles. While at Penn State, Naeher won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Defensive MVP, NSCAA First Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten.

After Penn State, Naeher played for both the Boston Breakers and Chicago Red Stars before joining the USWNT and participating in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics as a backup to goalkeeper, Hope Solo.

Her first world stage performance with the team came during the 2019 World Cup where her four shutouts in seven games led the USWNT to a victory over the Netherlands, taking home the gold medal.

Tokyo will be Naeher’s first Olympic start with the team where she will be joined by notable USWNT players such as Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath.

Opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics start July 23 and the USWNT will begin play against Sweden, July 21.